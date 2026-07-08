Tensions Surge: U.S. Strikes Iran Amid Diplomatic Unraveling

The Us Military Unleashed A New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran On Tuesday And Revoked A License Allowing The Country To Sell Oil After Three Tankers Were Hit In The Strait Of Hormuz

The United States launched a series of strikes against Iran on Tuesday, following three attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. These events threaten the fragile ceasefire established last month, as the U.S. revoked a crucial oil sales license previously accorded to Iran, a move that sent oil prices soaring by more than three percent.

Explosions were reported in Iran's southern zone early Wednesday, with no immediate information on the casualties or damage. The U.S. maintains that Iran's actions are a violation of the peace agreement, while Iran condemns Washington's decision to annul the oil license, suggesting repercussions for the ongoing diplomatic talks.

In the meantime, Iran's internal mourning for its slain leader has attracted massive public participation, highlighting nationalist sentiment. Concurrently, U.S. officials claim that Iran targeted multiple commercial vessels. The ceasefire aims to facilitate longer-term negotiations, but tensions remain high after President Trump asserted military action could resume if progress stalls.