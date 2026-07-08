Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv Amid Ongoing Conflict

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was subjected to a missile attack by Russian forces early Wednesday. The strikes resulted in fires in two districts, but no immediate reports of casualties or damage were made. Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared the developments on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Capital Kyiv Came Under A Russian Missile Attack Early On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 03:39 IST
Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv Amid Ongoing Conflict
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In the early hours of Wednesday, Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, was targeted by a Russian missile attack, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

According to Klitschko's statement on Telegram, the assault ignited fires in two districts of the city.

Although the situation is unfolding, there are currently no reports of casualties or the extent of damage incurred.

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