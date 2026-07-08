Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraines Capital Kyiv Came Under A Russian Missile Attack Early On Wednesday

In the early hours of Wednesday, Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, was targeted by a Russian missile attack, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

According to Klitschko's statement on Telegram, the assault ignited fires in two districts of the city.

Although the situation is unfolding, there are currently no reports of casualties or the extent of damage incurred.