Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv Amid Ongoing Conflict
Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was subjected to a missile attack by Russian forces early Wednesday. The strikes resulted in fires in two districts, but no immediate reports of casualties or damage were made. Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared the developments on Telegram.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, was targeted by a Russian missile attack, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.
According to Klitschko's statement on Telegram, the assault ignited fires in two districts of the city.
Although the situation is unfolding, there are currently no reports of casualties or the extent of damage incurred.