Mohamed Ouahbi: From Junior World Cup Glory to Senior Success
Mohamed Ouahbi, a Belgian-born coach with Moroccan roots, transitions from junior to senior level coaching by leading Morocco's national team to an unbeaten streak. Known for his motivational skills and tactical acumen, Ouahbi is making a mark as his team prepares to face France in the quarter-finals.
At 49, Mohamed Ouahbi is embarking on a new chapter in his coaching career as he leads Morocco against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
The Belgian-born coach, who previously won the Under-20 World Cup, is praised for his motivational skills and tactical prowess that have seen Morocco remain unbeaten.
Ouahbi, once a youth coach at Anderlecht, has risen through the ranks, proving that his transition to senior coaching is marked by success and a distinct style of play that reflects Morocco's identity.
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