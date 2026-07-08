Mohamed Ouahbi: From Junior World Cup Glory to Senior Success

Mohamed Ouahbi, a Belgian-born coach with Moroccan roots, transitions from junior to senior level coaching by leading Morocco's national team to an unbeaten streak. Known for his motivational skills and tactical acumen, Ouahbi is making a mark as his team prepares to face France in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morocco Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Is Already A World Cupwinner | Updated: 08-07-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 03:42 IST
Mohamed Ouahbi: From Junior World Cup Glory to Senior Success
Mohamed Ouahbi

At 49, Mohamed Ouahbi is embarking on a new chapter in his coaching career as he leads Morocco against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Belgian-born coach, who previously won the Under-20 World Cup, is praised for his motivational skills and tactical prowess that have seen Morocco remain unbeaten.

Ouahbi, once a youth coach at Anderlecht, has risen through the ranks, proving that his transition to senior coaching is marked by success and a distinct style of play that reflects Morocco's identity.

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