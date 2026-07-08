Mohamed Ouahbi: From Junior World Cup Glory to Senior Success

At 49, Mohamed Ouahbi is embarking on a new chapter in his coaching career as he leads Morocco against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Belgian-born coach, who previously won the Under-20 World Cup, is praised for his motivational skills and tactical prowess that have seen Morocco remain unbeaten.

Ouahbi, once a youth coach at Anderlecht, has risen through the ranks, proving that his transition to senior coaching is marked by success and a distinct style of play that reflects Morocco's identity.