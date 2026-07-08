FCC Targets Digitalsystem Technology over National Security Concerns
The Federal Communications Commission has labeled California's Digitalsystem Technology a national security threat due to its Chinese ownership and telecom linkages. The FCC is denying the firm's telecommunications services, citing risks of data exploitation by Chinese actors. The move follows broader U.S. efforts against Chinese telecom entities.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has added Digitalsystem Technology, a California-based company, to its list of entities posing a risk to U.S. national security, citing ownership ties to a Chinese national and connections with Chinese telecom firms.
The FCC has denied Digitalsystem Technology the ability to offer international telecommunications services, highlighting vulnerabilities that could be exploited by Chinese actors to the detriment of U.S. security and law enforcement.
This decision is part of a broader strategy by the U.S. government, notably under the Trump administration, to curtail the influence of Chinese telecom companies like Huawei and ZTE, reflecting ongoing tensions in global communications security.
ALSO READ
-
Iran Condemns U.S. Sanctions Move Amid Rising Tensions
-
FCC Flags Digitalsystem Technology as National Security Risk
-
ABC Fights Back: 'The View' in FCC Crosshairs Over Equal Time Rule
-
Expanding Horizons: The Future of Egypt Authority's Rising Influence
-
China Considers Tightening Control Over AI Models to Safeguard National Interests