India Faces Rainfall Deficit Amidst Kharif Sowing Delays

India experiences a 52% monsoon rainfall deficit primarily affecting central, east, and northeast regions. Despite some improvements, key crops like rice and cotton lag behind normal sowing levels, prompting concerns over water storage and agricultural yield. Optimism remains for recovery with expected rainfall boosts in certain areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:20 IST
India Faces Rainfall Deficit Amidst Kharif Sowing Delays
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Despite recent improvements in monsoon coverage, India remains 52% below expected rainfall levels. According to a Dolat Capital report, the nation faces agricultural challenges due to a persistent rainfall deficit, acute moisture stress in Central India, and insufficient reservoir replenishment.

Kharif sowing, crucial for the agricultural season, is currently at 350.9 lakh hectares, lagging significantly by 92.0 lakh hectares compared to last year's early monsoon onset. Although this presents a sizable year-on-year shortfall, the gap narrows to 22.5 lakh hectares against a five-year average, with positive trends in pulses and coarse cereals.

Cumulative seasonal rainfall trails 38% below normal, exacerbated by dry conditions in June. Central India experiences the sharpest deficit at 45%, with East and Northeast India also severely affected. While weekly rains show improvement, widespread deficits contribute to weak soil-moisture across vital cropping regions, affecting rice and oilseed acreages.

Water storage reflects the rainfall shortage, with live reservoir capacities declining to 26.0% nationally. Eastern India suffers the greatest water stress, with reservoir levels at just 19.4% capacity. However, anticipated heavier rainfall driven by monsoon shifts could alleviate some pressure, particularly in Central India and Maharashtra, aiding reservoir recovery in the coming weeks.

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