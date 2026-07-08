China and Netherlands: Strengthening Supply Chain Stability

China Hopes The Netherlands Will Help Maintain The Stability Of Semiconductor Supply Chains And Resolve Corporate Disputes

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has called on the Netherlands to play a pivotal role in maintaining the stability of semiconductor supply chains. In a meeting with Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma in Beijing, Wang highlighted the significance of resolving corporate disputes, according to his ministry's statement.

Wang expressed China's willingness to enhance collaboration with the Netherlands in areas such as advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, and green transformation. These sectors are seen as key pillars for future economic progress between the two nations.

The Chinese minister also conveyed a desire for the Netherlands to provide a fair, just, and predictable climate for Chinese companies investing in the region. At the same time, he extended an invitation for Dutch companies to explore investment opportunities within China, emphasizing a win-win scenario for both economies.