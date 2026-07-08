China and Netherlands: Strengthening Supply Chain Stability

China's Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, urged the Netherlands to help sustain the stability of semiconductor supply chains, addressing Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma in Beijing. Wang emphasized cooperation in advanced manufacturing and innovation, encouraging mutual investment and advocating for a fair environment for Chinese firms in the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Hopes The Netherlands Will Help Maintain The Stability Of Semiconductor Supply Chains And Resolve Corporate Disputes | Updated: 08-07-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 11:05 IST
China and Netherlands: Strengthening Supply Chain Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has called on the Netherlands to play a pivotal role in maintaining the stability of semiconductor supply chains. In a meeting with Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma in Beijing, Wang highlighted the significance of resolving corporate disputes, according to his ministry's statement.

Wang expressed China's willingness to enhance collaboration with the Netherlands in areas such as advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, and green transformation. These sectors are seen as key pillars for future economic progress between the two nations.

The Chinese minister also conveyed a desire for the Netherlands to provide a fair, just, and predictable climate for Chinese companies investing in the region. At the same time, he extended an invitation for Dutch companies to explore investment opportunities within China, emphasizing a win-win scenario for both economies.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026