Netherlands and India Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Trade and Mineral Cooperation

The Netherlands and India have embarked on a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and crucial mineral sectors, Dutch Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, announced. This development is anticipated to be further strengthened by the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), aimed at solidifying economic ties between the two nations.

Speaking at a socio-economic event in New Delhi, Gerards emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Netherlands, which served as a catalyst for the growing momentum in bilateral relations. The ambassador highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership and the pivotal role of the proposed FTA in boosting economic cooperation.

In addition, the ambassador revealed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the Netherlands focused on critical minerals. This agreement signifies a commitment to strengthening collaboration in this strategically vital sector, ensuring resilient supply chains and economic diversification in the years to come.