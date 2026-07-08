Vitol's Strategic Move: Expanding Operations in Venezuela

Global trader Vitol is laying the groundwork for launching an office in Venezuela, according to sources. This strategic move aligns with the broader trend of trading houses playing more significant roles in Venezuelan oil exports, fueled by a trade agreement with the U.S.

This year, Vitol and other firms like Trafigura have exported a majority share of Venezuela's oil. Initially bound for China, shipments were redirected to the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean under a $2 billion oil supply pact, later expanded significantly, according to sources.

The decision to establish a Caracas office signifies a belief in the ongoing oil agreement and potential business growth. The planned office aims to offer approximately twelve jobs, placing Vitol in a strong position for additional partnerships in Venezuela's oil sector.