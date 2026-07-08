Tensions Flare in the Strait of Hormuz: Iran's Stern Warning

Iran's military, led by Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has vowed a strong response against the U.S. after it accused the latter of aggressive actions in southern Iran. With rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran insists on controlling safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Top Joint Military Command | Updated: 08-07-2026 07:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 07:38 IST
Tensions Flare in the Strait of Hormuz: Iran's Stern Warning

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters declared a firm retaliatory stance against the U.S., alleging recent aggressive moves in southern Iran.

Tehran stressed its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring it controls the secure routing of commercial and oil shipping through the vital waterway.

This announcement follows a series of U.S. military strikes and the revocation of Iran's oil selling license, as tensions escalate after strikes on three tankers, adding stress to an uneasy ceasefire.

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