AfDB Connects Korean Firms With Africa Infrastructure Projects

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB), together with South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), has concluded a seminar on expanding Korean participation in infrastructure and development projects across Africa, strengthening business ties ahead of a major Korea-Africa partnership meeting later this year.

Korean businesses introduced to investment opportunities

The hybrid seminar, "Exploring Business Opportunities in Africa: African Development Bank Group Project Participation Strategy for Korean Entities," was held in May 2026 in Abidjan and online, attracting more than 100 participants representing 70 Korean companies and institutions.

The programme provided practical guidance on how Korean businesses can participate in African Development Bank-financed projects, covering areas such as project preparation, procurement procedures and cooperation through trust funds. Experts from the Bank also highlighted opportunities in transport, water and sanitation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, while explaining procurement processes for companies, consultants and development projects.

Gauthier Bourlard, Senior Director of the Bank Group's Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships Department, said Korean companies possess advanced technology, extensive experience and strong delivery capabilities that match the infrastructure priorities of many African countries. He noted that the Bank's role is to connect these strengths with development projects that can generate long-term economic benefits across the continent.

KOAFEC Trust Fund supports project pipeline

A major focus of the seminar was the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund, which is financed by the Republic of Korea and managed in partnership with the African Development Bank Group. The fund supports project preparation, technical cooperation, research and knowledge sharing while helping create a pipeline of investment-ready projects that encourage greater participation by Korean businesses.

Rosine Tedajo, KOAFEC Trust Fund Manager and Senior Resource Mobilisation Officer, said the initiative is expanding Korean involvement in sectors including digital infrastructure, transport and energy while preparing projects that are ready for commercial investment. One example highlighted during the seminar was the Drone-Based Disaster Management Project in Mozambique, a $967,000 initiative developed with the Government of Mozambique and Busan Techno Park. The project uses drones and artificial intelligence to support emergency search and rescue operations, assess infrastructure damage, provide real-time information to emergency command centres and monitor high-risk areas following disasters.

Partnership set to grow ahead of ministerial conference

The seminar builds on earlier engagement between the African Development Bank Group and Korean partners. In February 2026, the Bank organised a webinar with the Export-Import Bank of Korea, KOTRA and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), attracting approximately 270 participants interested in business opportunities across Africa.

These activities form part of broader preparations for the KOAFEC Ministerial Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul in September 2026. The conference is expected to further strengthen economic cooperation between African countries and South Korea while encouraging greater private sector investment in infrastructure and sustainable development projects across the continent.