US-Iran Tensions Spark Oil Price Surge and Stock Market Slide

U.S. stock index futures dropped sharply after President Trump's remarks ended an agreement with Iran, causing oil prices to soar. Nasdaq futures hit a four-week low, and oil stocks rose significantly. Investors are focusing on the Federal Reserve's meeting for insights into inflation and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stock Index Futures Slid Sharply On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 14:45 IST
US-Iran Tensions Spark Oil Price Surge and Stock Market Slide
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On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a significant downturn, with Nasdaq futures reaching a four-week low. This followed President Donald Trump's announcement in Ankara that a memorandum of understanding intended to end the conflict with Iran was "over," causing oil prices to spike.

The president's comments, made ahead of a NATO summit in Turkey, heightened investor fears about renewed hostilities in the Middle East. This comes as Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched attacks on U.S. military sites in the region, retaliating against U.S. strikes linked to tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil trade.

Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw over 5% increases, bolstering energy stocks in premarket trading. Noteworthy gains were observed in companies like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Devon Energy. Investors are also analysing the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes for insights into inflation and future economic performance.

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