US-Iran Tensions Spark Oil Price Surge and Stock Market Slide

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a significant downturn, with Nasdaq futures reaching a four-week low. This followed President Donald Trump's announcement in Ankara that a memorandum of understanding intended to end the conflict with Iran was "over," causing oil prices to spike.

The president's comments, made ahead of a NATO summit in Turkey, heightened investor fears about renewed hostilities in the Middle East. This comes as Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched attacks on U.S. military sites in the region, retaliating against U.S. strikes linked to tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil trade.

Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw over 5% increases, bolstering energy stocks in premarket trading. Noteworthy gains were observed in companies like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Devon Energy. Investors are also analysing the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes for insights into inflation and future economic performance.