Unraveling India's Employment Dynamics: Bhalla's Bold Insights

Economist Surjit Bhalla challenges the notion of India's unemployment crisis, attributing a preference for government jobs to job security rather than a lack of employment. He asserts that systemic issues, not scarcity, lead many Indians to pursue public sector roles, amidst calls for economic reforms encouraging innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:20 IST
Unraveling India's Employment Dynamics: Bhalla's Bold Insights
Economist and author Surjit Bhalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned economist and author Surjit Bhalla is questioning the common perception of an unemployment crisis in India, contending that the widespread interest in government jobs is driven by the search for permanent job security rather than a genuine dearth of opportunities in the country. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Bhalla, who formerly served as a part-time member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, countered critics asserting that India is on the brink of a job crisis. He highlighted historical data indicating that since 1983, unemployment rates for the core working-age group, aged 29-64, have remained consistently low, at 1 to 2 percent.

Bhalla emphasizes that the allure of public sector employment is rooted in systemic factors, rather than a shortage of market opportunities. He suggests the unwavering job security offered by government roles is the chief attraction, drawing talent away from private sector alternatives. He remarked, 'It's a fact. Everybody wants a government job. Why? You cannot be fired. No accountability.'

Critiquing his peers, Bhalla argues that many economists focus on the political narrative of seeking 'good jobs' rather than relying on objective data. He asserts that shifting the discussion from overall unemployment to the scarcity of 'good jobs' serves political agendas. Bhalla points to the reality of a functional economy where most Indians are employed in some form by age 29, advocating for significant reforms to bolster innovation and performance incentives to address systemic inefficiencies.

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