The Pound Held Steady On Wednesday As Us President Donald Trump Said That An Interim Agreement To End The War With Iran Was Over After Tehran Carried Out New Attacks On Us Bases In The Gulf Brent Crude Futures Jumped After Trumps Comments

The British pound held its ground on Wednesday despite renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump that an interim pact with Iran was nullified. Tehran had launched fresh attacks on U.S. bases, influencing economic landscapes globally.

In market reactions, Brent crude saw a significant uptick, surging 5.61% to $78.36 a barrel after Trump's remarks. However, currency markets remained relatively stable, with the U.S. dollar index showing minimal movement throughout the day.

Domestically, political developments are in the spotlight as former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is poised to succeed Keir Starmer as British Prime Minister. Markets are closely watching his cabinet selections, particularly for the finance minister role, amid concerns about the potential impact on the UK economy.