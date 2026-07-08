NATO Chief Backs US Strikes on Iran Following Hormuz Aggression

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has endorsed US military action against Iran, following alleged Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes, considered essential by Rutte, were a response to Iran's ceasefire violations. Retaliating, Iran targeted US-linked sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:10 IST
NATO Chief Backs US Strikes on Iran Following Hormuz Aggression
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (Photo/Youtube@NATO News). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Turkiye

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte robustly defended the United States' recent military strikes on Iran, asserting their 'absolute necessity' after Iran allegedly attacked three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking ahead of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Rutte emphasized that the strikes were a reaction to Iran's breach of the ceasefire stipulated in the 14-point memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran aimed at de-escalating tensions in West Asia.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces launched a comprehensive aerial assault against Iran on July 7, targeting over 80 sites. Objectives included Iranian air defence systems, command and control frameworks, coastal radar facilities, anti-ship missile assets, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats navigating the strategic waterway.

Tehran responded by striking US-linked military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, revealing the escalating tension between Tehran and Washington. Iranian state-linked Fars News Agency reported that Iranian drones attacked the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain early Wednesday, while an extensive joint missile and drone operation carried out by the Revolutionary Guards struck 85 significant US military posts across Bahrain and Kuwait. The ongoing conflict reflects longstanding geopolitical friction, with NATO allies focusing on regional stability and Iran's nuclear ambitions during the Ankara summit.

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