NATO Allies Reaffirm Collective Defence Commitment

NATO allies, including the U.S. President Donald Trump, confirmed their unwavering commitment to the alliance's defense at a summit in Ankara. European allies and Canada vowed greater responsibility, promising over $50 billion in new procurements. Additionally, NATO members pledged $80 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2026 and matching support for 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Allies Including Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Affirmed Their Ironclad Commitment To Collective Defence Under The Alliances Article Pact In A Declaration At Their Summit In Ankara In Their Declaration | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:09 IST
NATO Allies Reaffirm Collective Defence Commitment
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NATO allies, with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance, have reinforced their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense under the alliance's pivotal Article 5 during a summit held in Ankara.

The declaration from the summit saw European allies and Canada step up, pledging to take on a larger role in the alliance's defense by agreeing to more than $50 billion in new procurements.

In a significant move, NATO members also committed to €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026, with plans to maintain 'at least equivalent levels' of support the following year.

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