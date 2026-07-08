NATO Allies Reaffirm Collective Defence Commitment

Nato Allies Including Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Affirmed Their Ironclad Commitment To Collective Defence Under The Alliances Article Pact In A Declaration At Their Summit In Ankara In Their Declaration

NATO allies, with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance, have reinforced their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense under the alliance's pivotal Article 5 during a summit held in Ankara.

The declaration from the summit saw European allies and Canada step up, pledging to take on a larger role in the alliance's defense by agreeing to more than $50 billion in new procurements.

In a significant move, NATO members also committed to €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026, with plans to maintain 'at least equivalent levels' of support the following year.