NATO Allies Reaffirm Collective Defence Commitment
NATO allies, including the U.S. President Donald Trump, confirmed their unwavering commitment to the alliance's defense at a summit in Ankara. European allies and Canada vowed greater responsibility, promising over $50 billion in new procurements. Additionally, NATO members pledged $80 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2026 and matching support for 2027.
NATO allies, with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance, have reinforced their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense under the alliance's pivotal Article 5 during a summit held in Ankara.
The declaration from the summit saw European allies and Canada step up, pledging to take on a larger role in the alliance's defense by agreeing to more than $50 billion in new procurements.
In a significant move, NATO members also committed to €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026, with plans to maintain 'at least equivalent levels' of support the following year.