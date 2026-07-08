Oil Prices Surge as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

The global oil market saw a significant jump in prices, exceeding a 5% increase, after the United States launched new attacks on Iran. This action was a direct reaction to Iran's recent strikes on commercial vessels within the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

During a press conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump declared the termination of the interim peace agreement with Iran, escalating tensions further. President Trump criticized the Iranian leadership with strong language, asserting he is unwilling to negotiate further. Concurrently, US oil prices rose significantly.

The previous de-escalation of hostilities had allowed vessel traffic to resume in the Strait, following a June MoU. However, the renewed altercations threaten to drive oil prices up, impacting inflation. Trump's administration faces challenges curbing inflation as midterm elections approach, amid speculation of potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.