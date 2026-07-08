Oil Prices Surge as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Global oil prices soared over 5% following fresh US strikes on Iran after Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump has ended peace negotiations, affecting the previously stabilized trade routes and revoking sanctions waivers. This volatility raises inflation concerns ahead of the US midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:18 IST
Oil Prices Surge as US-Iran Tensions Escalate
U.S. Navy warships patrol in West Asia (File photo/CENTCOM). Image Credit: ANI

The global oil market saw a significant jump in prices, exceeding a 5% increase, after the United States launched new attacks on Iran. This action was a direct reaction to Iran's recent strikes on commercial vessels within the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

During a press conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump declared the termination of the interim peace agreement with Iran, escalating tensions further. President Trump criticized the Iranian leadership with strong language, asserting he is unwilling to negotiate further. Concurrently, US oil prices rose significantly.

The previous de-escalation of hostilities had allowed vessel traffic to resume in the Strait, following a June MoU. However, the renewed altercations threaten to drive oil prices up, impacting inflation. Trump's administration faces challenges curbing inflation as midterm elections approach, amid speculation of potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

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