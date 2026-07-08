Erdogan and Trump's F-35 Deal Optimism
President Erdogan expressed optimism about acquiring F-35 jets from the U.S. after positive talks with President Trump, despite opposition from Israel and Greece. Erdogan's remarks came during a press conference at the conclusion of a NATO summit in Ankara, emphasizing Turkey's stance despite regional resistance.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump holds a positive stance towards selling F-35 jets to Turkey. Erdogan expressed hope that the United States would fulfill this promise, aiming to bolster Turkey's military capabilities.
At the conclusion of a NATO summit held in Ankara, Erdogan noted the fruitful discussions with Trump, leaving their meeting in high spirits. His comments underscored the significance of the bilateral meeting amid mounting geopolitical tensions.
Erdogan also dismissed opposition from both Israeli and Greek authorities regarding Turkey's acquisition of the fighter jets, labeling Greece's opposition as a strategic blunder. The Turkish leader's remarks reflect his commitment to enhancing Turkey's defense infrastructure despite regional dissent.
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