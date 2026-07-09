India-Australia's Historic Energy Collaboration Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Said On Thursday Indias Relationship With Australia Presented Historic Opportunities For Both Countries To Cooperate In Nuclear And Renewable Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the historic opportunities for India and Australia to collaborate in nuclear and renewable energy, critical minerals, and green hydrogen.

Addressing the Australia-India economic roadmap business event in Melbourne, Modi highlighted the potential for Australia’s technology and capital to accelerate India’s energy transition, mentioning possible cooperation in low-carbon aluminium projects.

This visit marks a crucial period for both nations as they aim to strengthen economic ties, with India targeting Australia's uranium reserves for nuclear energy goals and Australia looking to expand trade beyond China.