New Zealand Explores Defense Deal With Australia and Fiji

New Zealand Will Engage With Australia And Fiji On The Possibility Of Joining A Defence Deal That Both Countries Entered Earlier This Week

New Zealand is in talks to potentially join a defense agreement currently held between Australia and Fiji. This development was announced by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Australia and Fiji cemented a significant defense pact, binding each nation to assist the other should either face an attack.

The evolving discussions with New Zealand signal a potential strengthening of regional defense ties among these Pacific countries.