New Zealand Explores Defense Deal With Australia and Fiji

New Zealand is considering joining a defense agreement with Australia and Fiji. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced discussions following the deal between Australia and Fiji, which pledges mutual assistance in the event of an attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Zealand Will Engage With Australia And Fiji On The Possibility Of Joining A Defence Deal That Both Countries Entered Earlier This Week | Updated: 09-07-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 08:15 IST
New Zealand Explores Defense Deal With Australia and Fiji
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New Zealand is in talks to potentially join a defense agreement currently held between Australia and Fiji. This development was announced by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Australia and Fiji cemented a significant defense pact, binding each nation to assist the other should either face an attack.

The evolving discussions with New Zealand signal a potential strengthening of regional defense ties among these Pacific countries.

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