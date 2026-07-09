Strategic Ties Strengthen: Modi and Albanese's Bilateral Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will discuss critical sectors such as trade, minerals, and security cooperation during a meeting in Melbourne. Discussions may include a uranium export deal. Modi is also expected to address expatriate Indians at a major event amid tightened security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Meet His Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese In Melbourne On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 05:10 IST
Strategic Ties Strengthen: Modi and Albanese's Bilateral Talks
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a crucial meeting in Melbourne with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. The agenda includes discussions on trade, minerals, and defense collaboration. Of particular interest is a potential deal on uranium exports to India.

Modi's visit comes amid growing strategic ties between the two nations, making India Australia's fifth-largest trading partner. Reports suggest an agreement on uranium could be finalized, enhancing cooperation in nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

As part of his visit, Modi plans to engage with Australia's Indian community at a massive gathering. Security has been heightened due to expected protests. Modi's engagements underscore his penchant for impactful overseas visits, bolstering diplomatic relations.

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