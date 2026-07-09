Morgan Stanley's Bullish Outlook: Indian Equities Set for Rebound

Morgan Stanley projects a positive turn for Indian equities, predicting a reversal in recent underperformance due to accelerated economic growth. With a June 2027 target of 89,000 for the BSE Sensex, the brokerage highlights India's macro stability and investment potential as key growth drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:49 IST
Morgan Stanley's Bullish Outlook: Indian Equities Set for Rebound
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Global financial giant Morgan Stanley has expressed optimism about Indian equities, suggesting that their recent underperformance is a temporary cycle that will reverse with India's accelerating economic growth. The firm's latest India Equity Strategy Playbook indicates a potential upswing in domestic market valuations, rooted in sound economic fundamentals.

The brokerage firm forecasts India as a resilient growth market, bolstered by stable macroeconomic conditions, heightened investment activities, and strong domestic liquidity. Morgan Stanley anticipates a rise in India's investment-to-GDP ratio, projecting it to reach 37.5% within five years, driven by an undervalued currency, moderate real interest rates, and fiscal stability.

Morgan Stanley believes that the key determinant for markets will be investor perceptions of India's growth differential compared to global counterparts. Expecting an upswing in the upcoming earnings season, the brokerage cites factors like robust domestic equity flows, a burgeoning IPO pipeline, and historically low relative valuations as compelling reasons for a positive equity outlook.

The firm advises a focus on domestic cyclical sectors over defensives and internationally-dependent sectors, with an overweight standing on financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials, while remaining underweight on energy, materials, utilities, and healthcare.

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