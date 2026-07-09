Asian Investors Navigate the AI Investment Wave

Asian Investors Struck A Cautious Tone On Artificial Intelligence As They Increasingly Wager On Businesses That Can Withstand The Ailed Disruption And Look For Firms That Stand To Benefit From Application Of The Technology Global Markets Have Soared To Record Highs Powered By All Things Ai But Investors Have Started Questioning Whether The Rapid Pace Of Profit Growth Can Be Sustained And Whether The Huge Spending On Infrastructure Will See Significant Returns The Scepticism Was On Display At The Reuters Next Asia Event In Singapore Where Managers Of Large Funds Spoke About The Challenges They Face In Constructing Portfolios In The Age Of Ai You Want To Ride That Trend

Asian investors are cautiously navigating the AI investment landscape, focusing on businesses that can endure AI-induced disruptions. Many are eyeing firms poised to benefit from AI applications, acknowledging the concerns about whether the rapid growth in profits can sustain and the substantial infrastructure spending will yield significant returns.

The sentiment was evident at the Reuters NEXT Asia event in Singapore. Fund managers shared their challenges in creating portfolios in the AI era. Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer at Temasek, expressed the need to capitalize on the AI trend, while also managing exposure to less disruptive hard asset businesses.

Despite AI being a dominant market theme, investors like Fred Hu of Primavera Capital warn against over-exuberance. They emphasize the importance of sustainable valuation and realistic returns amid fears of an AI bubble. Meanwhile, attention is shifting towards the entire value chain, including supporting technologies like data centers and liquid cooling.