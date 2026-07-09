Asian Investors Navigate the AI Investment Wave
Asian investors adopt a cautious approach toward artificial intelligence investments, focusing on businesses resilient to AI disruptions. At the Reuters NEXT Asia event, fund managers discussed the challenges in portfolio construction amid AI's rise. Skepticism exists about sustainable profit growth and the potential for a speculative bubble.
Asian investors are cautiously navigating the AI investment landscape, focusing on businesses that can endure AI-induced disruptions. Many are eyeing firms poised to benefit from AI applications, acknowledging the concerns about whether the rapid growth in profits can sustain and the substantial infrastructure spending will yield significant returns.
The sentiment was evident at the Reuters NEXT Asia event in Singapore. Fund managers shared their challenges in creating portfolios in the AI era. Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer at Temasek, expressed the need to capitalize on the AI trend, while also managing exposure to less disruptive hard asset businesses.
Despite AI being a dominant market theme, investors like Fred Hu of Primavera Capital warn against over-exuberance. They emphasize the importance of sustainable valuation and realistic returns amid fears of an AI bubble. Meanwhile, attention is shifting towards the entire value chain, including supporting technologies like data centers and liquid cooling.