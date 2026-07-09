Iraq's Commitment to OPEC: Striving for Fair Output Quota
Iraq will remain a member of OPEC but aims to secure a fair output quota. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi emphasized Iraq's intention to negotiate better terms, following reports it considered leaving the group if significant production increases were not allowed.
In a recent interview, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's decision to remain within OPEC, emphasizing efforts to negotiate a just output quota.
The Prime Minister's statements came amid reports that Iraq, a founding member and OPEC’s second-largest producer, considered exiting the group.
Iraq is pushing for increased production capabilities, a critical factor in its ongoing discussions within OPEC to secure fair representation and output rights.