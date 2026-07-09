Iraq's Commitment to OPEC: Striving for Fair Output Quota

Iraq Will Not Leave Opec

In a recent interview, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's decision to remain within OPEC, emphasizing efforts to negotiate a just output quota.

The Prime Minister's statements came amid reports that Iraq, a founding member and OPEC’s second-largest producer, considered exiting the group.

Iraq is pushing for increased production capabilities, a critical factor in its ongoing discussions within OPEC to secure fair representation and output rights.