Diplomatic Tensions Heighten: Italy Expels Russian Military Attaches

Russia plans to respond to Italy's expulsion of two military attaches from its embassy in Rome. The expulsion follows the arrest of two individuals, including a former Italian intelligence member, accused of sharing classified information with a Russian agent. Diplomatic relations face increased strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Will Respond To Italys Expulsion Of Two Of Its Military Attaches Who Had Been Working At The Russian Embassy In Rome | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:22 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Heighten: Italy Expels Russian Military Attaches
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Russia has announced its intention to take reciprocal action following Italy's decision to expel two of its military attaches from the Russian embassy in Rome. This announcement was made by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday, as reported by the RIA state news agency.

The expulsion comes after a significant development earlier in the week, when Rome's prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest of two individuals. Among those arrested is a former member of Italy's intelligence services, now facing allegations of passing sensitive and classified information to a Russian operative.

This diplomatic rift marks a deepening strain in relations between the nations, underscoring the delicate nature of international security and foreign policies.

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