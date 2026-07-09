Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Vows Retaliation Over Italian Expulsions
Russia announced it will respond to Italy's decision to expel two of its military attachés from its embassy in Rome. The expulsions follow the arrest of two individuals in Italy, including a former intelligence officer, accused of sharing classified information with a Russian agent.
Russia has signaled that it will retaliate against Italy's decision to expel two Russian military attachés from its embassy in Rome. This action follows Italy's recent move to arrest two individuals on charges of passing classified information to a Russian agent.
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, made the announcement, highlighting growing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
The Italian prosecutor's office confirmed that a former member of Italy's intelligence services is among those detained, intensifying the diplomatic standoff.
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