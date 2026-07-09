Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Vows Retaliation Over Italian Expulsions

Russia Will Respond To Italys Expulsion Of Two Of Its Military Attaches Who Had Been Working At The Russian Embassy In Rome

Russia has signaled that it will retaliate against Italy's decision to expel two Russian military attachés from its embassy in Rome. This action follows Italy's recent move to arrest two individuals on charges of passing classified information to a Russian agent.

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, made the announcement, highlighting growing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The Italian prosecutor's office confirmed that a former member of Italy's intelligence services is among those detained, intensifying the diplomatic standoff.