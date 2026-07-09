Indian Pharma Faces Revenue Boost but Margin Squeeze Amid Middle East Conflict Impact

Indian pharmaceutical companies are set to see improved revenues in Q1 FY26-27, but face margin pressures due to an unfavorable product mix and heightened input costs amid rising Middle East tensions, according to Goldman Sachs. US generic market challenges persist, with investors seeking growth through new product launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:02 IST
Indian Pharma Faces Revenue Boost but Margin Squeeze Amid Middle East Conflict Impact
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian pharmaceutical firms are poised for revenue upticks in the first quarter of FY2026-27, driven by healthy growth in the domestic market, according to a Goldman Sachs report. However, the report warns of potential profitability declines, as companies grapple with an unfavorable product mix and escalating input costs fueled by the Middle East conflict.

Goldman Sachs flags caution particularly around US generics, where the absence of high-margin revenues like gRevlimid, compounded by increased input and freight costs, threaten margins. The brokerage predicts a 185 basis point drop in margins year-on-year for the sector, emphasizing the industry's struggle with a weaker product mix and costly raw materials.

Despite the headwinds, the Indian Pharmaceutical Market shows robust progress, growing by 11.6% in Q1 due to volume growth, discerning pricing strategies, and strategic new product launches such as Semaglutide. Still, investors are keenly observing these companies as they hunt for fresh growth avenues amidst pressures in the generics market.

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