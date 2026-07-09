Iraq Poised for Strategic Partnership with U.S.

Iraq is preparing to announce a significant political cooperation and economic partnership with the United States, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stated ahead of his upcoming visit to Washington. The announcement was made through an official statement released on Thursday.

During an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, al-Zaidi highlighted his nation's strategic efforts to balance relationships with both neighboring Iran and the United States, aiming to create a 'state of rapprochement' between the two historically adversarial nations.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Iraq's foreign policy strategy, as it seeks to strengthen ties with key global players while mediating long-standing hostilities. The visit to Washington is expected to further solidify these aims.