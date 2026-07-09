Russian couple sentenced for spying in Poland after parcel blast probe

A Polish court convicted a Russian husband and wife of spying for Moscow, with the husband also found guilty of involvement in a parcel bomb plot and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Reuters | A Russian Husband And Wife Were Convicted Of Spying For Moscow By A Polish Court And Sentenced To Prison | Updated: 09-07-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 16:31 IST
Russian couple sentenced for spying in Poland after parcel blast probe
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Russian husband ​and wife were convicted ​of spying for ‌Moscow by ​a Polish court and sentenced to prison, prosecutors said on Thursday, ‌with one of them also found guilty of involvement in a plot to send a parcel bomb. European authorities have ‌been on high alert for explosive packages since a ‌series of blasts at courier depots in Britain, Germany and near the Polish capital, Warsaw, in July 2024. Authorities blamed those incidents ⁠on ​Russia.

Moscow has ⁠repeatedly denied such accusations. The man, identified only as Igor R. ⁠under Polish privacy laws, was convicted by a court in ​the southern city of Sosnowiec of participating in a scheme ⁠to send a parcel bomb through a courier service.

Igor R. and ⁠his ​wife, Irina, were also found guilty of providing Russian intelligence with information on Russian opposition activists living ⁠in Poland, as well as the individuals and institutions assisting ⁠them. The man ⁠was sentenced to seven years in prison, while his wife received a three-year prison ‌term.

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