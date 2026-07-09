Transnet Blacklists Seven Firms in Anti-Corruption Drive

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has stepped up its fight against corruption by blacklisting seven companies found to have engaged in serious unethical and illegal activities, marking another significant move in the state-owned company's campaign to restore accountability across its operations. The decision follows forensic investigations carried out with support from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which uncovered a network of financial misconduct involving suppliers and employees.

The investigations revealed a range of violations, including bribery, kickback arrangements, theft of company assets, collusion between suppliers and staff, financial irregularities, and the submission of false information during business dealings. The findings also led to disciplinary action against several Transnet officials accused of working alongside the implicated companies for personal gain.

Transnet strengthens accountability across its operations

TPT Chief Executive Jabu Mdaki said the organisation is committed to conducting business with integrity, transparency, and accountability, adding that unlawful conduct has no place within the company. He stressed that every employee and business partner is expected to uphold ethical standards that protect both the organisation and the country's economic interests.

Mdaki said Transnet Port Terminals plays a vital role in South Africa's maritime logistics sector, helping facilitate trade with more than 100 international markets. He noted that the company carries a significant responsibility in supporting the country's competitiveness through efficient port operations and that everyone working within the organisation must share that commitment to public service.

The blacklisting forms part of a broader effort to strengthen governance while ensuring that suppliers involved in corruption no longer benefit from doing business with the company. Officials believe these actions will send a clear message that misconduct carries serious consequences.

Wider investigations continue across Transnet divisions

The latest developments are part of a wider anti-corruption campaign that is unfolding across several Transnet business units. The company confirmed that similar investigations remain active throughout its operating divisions as it works to identify additional cases of fraud and supplier collusion.

Earlier this week, Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) suspended four employees over related allegations, while restrictions against suppliers connected to those investigations are also being enforced. Earlier this year, Transnet announced the suspension of nine employees linked to suspected supplier collusion. Six of those employees have since left the organisation following disciplinary proceedings, while cases involving the remaining individuals are still underway.

Alongside disciplinary measures, Transnet said it is introducing stronger internal controls and improved monitoring systems designed to detect irregular activities earlier and reduce the risk of future misconduct. The company has also encouraged members of the public to report suspected fraud or irregularities through its dedicated whistleblower hotline, email service, or SMS reporting platform, saying public cooperation remains an important part of protecting the integrity of South Africa's transport and logistics sector.