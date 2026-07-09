Steering Committee to Fast-Track Northern Cape Water Project

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has announced the establishment of a political steering committee to monitor and accelerate the delivery of Phase 2 of the R14.9 billion Vaal-Gamagara Bulk Water Supply Scheme, a major infrastructure project designed to strengthen water security across the Northern Cape.

The announcement came after Mahlobo met stakeholders in Kathu alongside Northern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Bentley Vass and Gamagara Local Municipality Executive Mayor Johannes Roman. Representatives from the Vaal-Gamagara Water User Association, Vaal Central Water Board, Mining Labour Forum and Kalahari Water User Association also attended the meeting to review progress and discuss the next steps for the project.

Located in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, the Vaal-Gamagara Bulk Water Supply Scheme is one of South Africa's largest public-private water partnerships. The project is intended to provide reliable water supplies to municipalities, communities, mines, farmers and industries operating across the province. Private sector partners, including mining companies, agricultural producers and industrial water users, are funding 56% of the project, while government is contributing the remaining 44%.

Phase 2 expected to expand water access across the region

The first phase of the project, valued at R1.4 billion, was completed in 2022 and currently supplies water to municipalities, mining operations, agricultural users and around 6,000 households in the Gamagara and Tsantsabane local municipalities.

Phase 2 will focus on upgrading the remaining 300-kilometre pipeline stretching from the Vaal River Pump Station to Roscoe near Kathu. The work also includes improvements to pump stations, reservoirs and other supporting infrastructure that will increase the reliability and capacity of the regional water network. Once completed, the upgraded system is expected to improve water supply for communities while supporting economic activity across the mining, farming and industrial sectors.

During his visit, Mahlobo received updates on project milestones, governance arrangements, operational performance and challenges affecting implementation. He welcomed improvements at the Gamagara Water Treatment Works, saying the technical expertise provided by the Vaal Central Water Board has contributed to more stable pumping and water distribution over recent months.

New oversight body to monitor monthly project progress

The Deputy Minister also inspected the Olifantshoek reservoir, where a new chlorination system has been installed to improve water quality. He said the Vaal Central Water Board has introduced a Trigger Response Plan to help municipalities and other stakeholders respond quickly to disruptions caused by the province's extreme weather conditions. Measures to reduce water losses are also being implemented through an optimisation system designed to improve network efficiency.

Mahlobo said completing the institutional arrangements remains a priority, including finalising a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Vaal Central Water Board and the Mining Forum. He added that outstanding issues involving engineering designs, water authorisations and funding commitments must be resolved without unnecessary delays.

To keep the project on schedule, the new political steering committee will oversee implementation in the Northern Cape and require project managers to submit monthly progress reports. The government believes stronger oversight and closer coordination between all partners will help deliver a project that strengthens long-term water security while supporting economic growth in one of South Africa's driest regions.