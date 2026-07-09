Madlanga Inquiry to Hear Calls for Stronger Financial Disclosure Rules

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to hear evidence on Thursday from an anti-corruption and governance specialist who will outline reforms aimed at strengthening financial disclosure requirements for senior officials working within South Africa's criminal justice system.

The testimony will examine whether the current disclosure framework is effective enough to identify conflicts of interest, expose unexplained wealth and reduce opportunities for corruption among senior office bearers. The presentation is expected to focus on practical measures that could improve transparency while reinforcing accountability across key criminal justice institutions.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the expert's evidence will centre on strengthening financial disclosure systems so they become more effective tools in preventing corruption and protecting the integrity of public institutions.

Inquiry continues to examine weaknesses in oversight

The Commission has been investigating governance failures and allegations of corruption affecting South Africa's criminal justice system, with a particular focus on identifying weaknesses that allow unethical conduct to take root. Financial disclosure requirements have emerged as one of the areas receiving close attention because they play an important role in monitoring the financial interests of senior officials.

The expert is expected to explain whether the current reporting obligations are sufficient to detect irregular financial activity or whether additional safeguards are needed to improve oversight. The proposed reforms are also expected to address ways of making disclosure processes more transparent and easier to enforce.

Commission seeks stronger safeguards against corruption

The evidence forms part of the Commission's broader effort to recommend measures that strengthen governance and restore public confidence in institutions responsible for upholding the law. By examining financial disclosure systems alongside other accountability mechanisms, the inquiry is seeking practical solutions that reduce the risk of corruption within the criminal justice sector.

The Commission will continue hearing evidence from specialists and stakeholders as it builds a clearer understanding of the reforms needed to strengthen integrity, improve oversight and protect South Africa's criminal justice institutions from corrupt influence.