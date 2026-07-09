Gauteng Health Tightens Action on Negligence and Financial Misconduct

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has responded to increasing public concern over the way disciplinary matters involving medical negligence and financial misconduct have been handled across its healthcare facilities, saying action has been taken wherever evidence justified formal proceedings.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department said disciplinary processes were initiated in all cases where sufficient evidence was available. It explained that every matter was managed in line with labour legislation, public service regulations and the legal frameworks governing disciplinary action within the public sector.

The department said it recognises the importance of maintaining public confidence in the healthcare system and remains committed to ensuring that employees are held accountable when wrongdoing is established through proper investigative processes.

Medical professionals under review as investigations continue

The department confirmed that it is reviewing cases involving healthcare professionals, including individuals who are no longer employed by the department, to determine whether the matters should be referred to the relevant professional councils for further investigation. These referrals could result in additional scrutiny beyond the department's internal disciplinary procedures where professional misconduct is suspected.

GDoH said the review forms part of a wider effort to strengthen oversight and ensure that patient safety remains a central priority. Officials believe that working closely with professional regulatory bodies will help reinforce ethical standards while improving accountability across the healthcare system. The department also emphasised that disciplinary action alone is not the only response available when evidence points to serious misconduct, particularly in cases involving professional negligence.

Financial misconduct cases move beyond internal processes

On matters involving financial irregularities, the department confirmed that criminal cases have already been opened and investigations remain active. It is also examining legal avenues to recover financial losses suffered by the State wherever evidence supports such action.

GDoH said it is committed to improving consequence management and strengthening internal accountability systems to better protect public resources. The department added that it will continue working with law enforcement agencies, professional councils and oversight institutions during investigations into governance failures, financial misconduct and professional wrongdoing.

Officials said these efforts are intended to reinforce good governance, safeguard public funds and maintain high standards of professional conduct across Gauteng's public health facilities while ensuring that appropriate action is taken against those found responsible for misconduct.