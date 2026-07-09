Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Death Toll and Impact

The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Quakes Has Risen To

The tragic aftermath of Venezuela's twin earthquakes continues to unfold as the death toll has climbed to 3,811. Lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez provided the latest figures on Wednesday, revealing the scope of the devastation.

In addition to the rising death count, 16,740 individuals have been reported injured, showcasing the quakes' severe impact on the country's population.

Furthermore, the number of homeless citizens has now reached 17,907, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid and relief efforts in the affected regions.