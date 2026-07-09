Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Death Toll and Impact

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has surged to 3,811, with 16,740 reported injured. An additional 17,907 individuals have been left homeless. The statistics were announced on Wednesday by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, emphasizing the catastrophic impact on affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Quakes Has Risen To | Updated: 09-07-2026 05:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 05:08 IST
Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Death Toll and Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tragic aftermath of Venezuela's twin earthquakes continues to unfold as the death toll has climbed to 3,811. Lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez provided the latest figures on Wednesday, revealing the scope of the devastation.

In addition to the rising death count, 16,740 individuals have been reported injured, showcasing the quakes' severe impact on the country's population.

Furthermore, the number of homeless citizens has now reached 17,907, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid and relief efforts in the affected regions.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026