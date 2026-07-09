Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Death Toll and Impact
The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has surged to 3,811, with 16,740 reported injured. An additional 17,907 individuals have been left homeless. The statistics were announced on Wednesday by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, emphasizing the catastrophic impact on affected communities.
The tragic aftermath of Venezuela's twin earthquakes continues to unfold as the death toll has climbed to 3,811. Lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez provided the latest figures on Wednesday, revealing the scope of the devastation.
In addition to the rising death count, 16,740 individuals have been reported injured, showcasing the quakes' severe impact on the country's population.
Furthermore, the number of homeless citizens has now reached 17,907, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid and relief efforts in the affected regions.