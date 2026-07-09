US warns 463,000 Kia owners to park outside over fire risks

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has urged owners of 463,000 Kia Telluride crossovers to park outdoors due to a fire risk from overheating front power seat motors.

Reuters | The Us National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Urged Owners Of | Updated: 09-07-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 21:54 IST
US warns 463,000 Kia owners to park outside over fire risks
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The ​U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety ‌Administration urged ​owners of 463,000 Kia crossover SUVs to park outdoors because of fire risks until new recall repairs ‌are completed. Kia said it would recall 463,000 Telluride crossovers in the U.S. from the 2020 through 2024 model yearsbecause the front power seat motor may overheat, potentially causing ‌a fire.

NHTSA said the vehicles were recalled in 2024 for the ‌same issue and must be parked outside away from buildings and other vehicles until the new remedy is completed. Kia is aware of seven seat fires and 11 seat motors melting, NHTSA ⁠said, and ​will notify affected ⁠owners starting on August 13 to schedule a fix at their local dealership. The agency also ⁠urged owners to park outside after the initial recall in 2024.

NHTSA said if the ​front power seat slide cover or knob is hit or accidentally struck, ⁠the switch can be dislodged, misaligned or damaged, leading to continuous operation and overheating of the seat ⁠motor. ​Fires could occur when the vehicle is parked or being driven. The agency also said an improper repair under the 2024 recall could lead to ⁠the motor overheating and catching fire.

Dealers will install an electronic fuse assembly to ⁠prevent continuous operation ⁠of the seat motor if the seat switch becomes dislodged, internally misaligned or otherwise damaged.

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