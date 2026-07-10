Council of European Union approves recovery plan for Hungary

The European Union has approved Hungary's national recovery plan, unlocking around €10 billion in EU funds that were previously withheld due to corruption concerns.

Reuters | The Council Of The European Union Approved On Friday Hungarys National Recovery Plan | Updated: 10-07-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 16:18 IST
Council of European Union approves recovery plan for Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • European Union

​The Council ​of the ‌European Union approved ​on Friday Hungary's national recovery ‌plan, marking another step in the process to give Budapest access to around €10 ‌billion ($11.4 billion) of EU ‌funds that had been withheld on concerns over corruption. The move comes after ⁠European ​Commission ⁠president Ursula von der Leyen had said ⁠in May that the money would ​become available, after she met Hungarian ⁠Prime Minister Peter Magyar who has ⁠vowed ​to fight corruption.

The EU money is crucial in ⁠order to kick-start the Hungarian economy that ⁠has ⁠practically stagnated for three years. ($1 = 0.8742 euros)

Also Read: Diplomatic Dialogues: Hungary and Ukraine Agree on Bilateral Meeting

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