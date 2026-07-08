Diplomatic Dialogues: Hungary and Ukraine Agree on Bilateral Meeting

Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced a brief conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, revealing plans for a future bilateral meeting. Speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara, Magyar also confirmed Hungary's stance of not providing military support to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Prime Minister Peter Magyar Said On Wednesday That He Had A Short Discussion With Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy And They Agreed To Meet Bilateraly In The Near Future Magyar | Updated: 08-07-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 11:47 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Hungary and Ukraine Agree on Bilateral Meeting
Peter Magyar

Hungary's Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, announced on Wednesday a brief conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which they agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon.

Magyar made the announcement while attending a NATO summit in Ankara.

He emphasized that Hungary maintains its position of not supplying arms or sending troops to Ukraine.

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