Diplomatic Dialogues: Hungary and Ukraine Agree on Bilateral Meeting

Hungarys Prime Minister Peter Magyar Said On Wednesday That He Had A Short Discussion With Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy And They Agreed To Meet Bilateraly In The Near Future Magyar

Hungary's Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, announced on Wednesday a brief conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which they agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon.

Magyar made the announcement while attending a NATO summit in Ankara.

He emphasized that Hungary maintains its position of not supplying arms or sending troops to Ukraine.