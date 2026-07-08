Diplomatic Dialogues: Hungary and Ukraine Agree on Bilateral Meeting
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced a brief conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, revealing plans for a future bilateral meeting. Speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara, Magyar also confirmed Hungary's stance of not providing military support to Ukraine.
Hungary's Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, announced on Wednesday a brief conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which they agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon.
Magyar made the announcement while attending a NATO summit in Ankara.
He emphasized that Hungary maintains its position of not supplying arms or sending troops to Ukraine.