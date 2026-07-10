French Maize Crisis: A 50-Year Low Amidst Heatwaves

France's maize production is predicted to hit its lowest in 50 years due to intense heat and drought, affecting European cereal output. Forecasts anticipate production below 8 million tons, echoing 1976's severe weather conditions, while Romanian maize benefits from improved rainfall, offering a contrasting narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | After Weeks Of Sweltering Heat And Drought | Updated: 10-07-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 17:50 IST
French Maize Crisis: A 50-Year Low Amidst Heatwaves
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France is bracing for its smallest maize crop in half a century as relentless heatwaves and drought conditions ravage fields. Agricultural experts and analysts suggest this could significantly impact European cereal production.

The grain trade association Coceral recently slashed its European Union maize production outlook by nearly 8%, predicting a yield of 52.7 million metric tons, marking the lowest level since 2007. This downward revision follows another forecast cut by Expana, a commodity data firm, citing similar weather challenges in France and Hungary. With yet another heatwave underway, French crop losses are expected to escalate.

Benoit Fayaud from Expana has reported that maize conditions have dropped to a 15-year low. As some farmers in western France resort to early cutting to salvage crops for livestock feed, neighboring Romania is experiencing beneficial rainfall, promising a productive maize yield.

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