The Ultimate Rainy-Day Party Platter ft. California Walnuts

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 10: Monsoon rains put a damper on your weekend plans? Take it as the perfect excuse to stay in, gather your favourite people around the table, and bring the party home. With their rich flavor and satisfying crunch, California walnuts can turn simple sharing dishes into something a little more special, adding a delicious twist of health and nuttiness to everything from tacos and smoky corn ribs to fruity desserts. So, gather the family and turn a rainy day indoors into a feast worth celebrating with these vibrant, California walnut-inspired recipes made for sharing, passing around, and enjoying together.

California Walnut Tacos Ingredients

California Walnut Taco "Meat"1 1/2 cups California walnuts2 tablespoons olive oil1/2 medium onion, diced1 1/2 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos1 tablespoon chili powder2 teaspoons ground cumin1/4 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon garlic powderTacos8 hard taco shells2 cups lettuce, shredded1 cup tomatoes, chopped1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded1/2 cup mild salsa1/2 cup low-fat sour cream Preparations

1. Add walnuts to a food processor and pulse until walnuts are evenly crumbled, resembling ground meat.2. Heat olive oil over medium-low heat in a medium skillet. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, add walnuts, soy sauce, chili powder, cumin, salt, oregano, and garlic powder. Stir well to evenly coat and moisten walnuts. Cook for 2-3 minutes.3. Spoon walnut taco mixture into shells. Top with lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Grilled Peaches with Ricotta, California Walnuts and Honey

Ingredients Peaches4 medium ripe peaches, halved, pit removed1 teaspoon vegetable oilAssembly1/2 cup ricotta1/2 cup California walnuts1/4 cup honey4 fresh mint sprigs

Preparation 1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Place walnuts (for marinade and salsa) on a baking sheet. Toast walnuts for 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Roughly chop when cool.Peaches2. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Clean and lightly oil your grill. Brush each peach half with oil (or spray with cooking spray) on both sides.3. Grill peaches cut down for 4-5 minutes until grill marks form. Flip with tongs and grill another 1-2 minutes until peaches are slightly tender. Remove peaches from grill and place on a large plate.Assembly4. To serve, place two peach halves on a plate or in a small bowl. Top each half with ricotta and chopped toasted walnuts.

5. Drizzle with honey and garnish with mint. Serve warm. Smoked Paprika-Spiced Corn Ribs with California Walnut Parmesan and Lime Crema

Ingredients Smoked Paprika-Spiced Corn Ribs400g of yellow corn

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil1 teaspoon smoked paprika, or more to tasteKosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to tasteWalnut Lime Crema1/2 cup California walnuts1/2 cup water, room temperatureZest and juice of 1 small limeKosher salt, to taste Walnut Parmesan

1/2 cup California walnuts, toasted and finely chopped (about 1/3 cup chopped)1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated or nutritional yeast Preparations

1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Husk your corn and halve it crosswise. Next, carefully quarter the corn lengthwise, and then again lengthwise to create your corn rib pieces.2. Transfer your corn ribs to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Toss with olive oil, paprika, salt, and pepper. Transfer to the oven to roast, about 25 to 30 minutes, flipping halfway.3. While the corn is roasting, make your crema. Combine walnuts and water in a high-speed blender container. Start the blender on low, then quickly increase the speed to the highest speed. Blend for 3 to 5 minutes until a very smooth consistency, scraping sides if necessary.4. Mix in lime zest and juice and season with salt. Transfer to a container and cool over an ice bath. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.5. Then, in a small bowl, toss together walnuts, parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast) and parsley. Set aside.6. To assemble, transfer roasted corn to a serving platter, drizzling over the lime crema and scattering the walnut parmesan over top. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)