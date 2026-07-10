Delhi High Court Upholds Ex-MLA Rajendra Bharti's Conviction Amid New Polls

The Delhi High Court dismissed former MLA Rajendra Bharti's plea for a conviction stay, maintaining his disqualification amid imminent midterm elections. Bharti's conviction stems from a Gramin Vikas Bank fraud case, where he was sentenced to three years in jail. His appeal and request to delay the election process continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:16 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Ex-MLA Rajendra Bharti's Conviction Amid New Polls
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the conviction of former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Rajendra Bharti from Datia, Madhya Pradesh, rebuffing his plea for a stay on the ruling. This comes as a fresh setback for Bharti, whose disqualification from office remains effective pending the approval of his appeal or a stay on the conviction.

The decision relates to Bharti's involvement in the Gramin Vikas Bank cheating case, where he was sentenced to a three-year imprisonment term in April 2026. Despite the suspension of his sentence, Justice Manoj Jain denied his application after comprehensive legal arguments. The detailed court orders are awaited for publication.

Amid the court ruling, a midterm election has been announced, complicating Bharti's political fate. While Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur represented the respondent during the proceedings, Advocate Abhik Chimni argued for Bharti's case, emphasizing that a stay on the conviction could nullify the election vacancy. The case, taking significant turns, now depends on Bharti's appeal outcome.

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