Ngarava Takes the Helm: A New Era for Zimbabwe Cricket
Zimbabwe has announced Richard Ngarava as the new captain for its Test and One-Day International teams, while Sikandar Raza remains leader for the Twenty20 squad. Josephine Nkomo is named captain of the women's team. Ngarava debuted as captain in a victorious Test match against Bangladesh.
Zimbabwe has ushered in a new leadership era for its national cricket teams, appointing Richard Ngarava as captain of both the Test and One-Day International sides. Veteran Sikandar Raza will retain his role as captain of the Twenty20 team, as confirmed by the cricket board on Friday.
In a parallel announcement, the board appointed Josephine Nkomo to lead Zimbabwe's women's cricket team. Ngarava, who debuted as captain in the recent successful Test series against Bangladesh, takes over from Craig Ervine as Test captain.
Ngarava's leadership shone brightly during the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club last month, culminating in a victory by an innings and 85 runs, followed by two ODI wins over Bangladesh. The appointment signals a strategic shift as Zimbabwe aims to strengthen its international cricket standing.
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