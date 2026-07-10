High Court Ruling: Britain's Unlawful Asylum Policy Faced with Legal Setback
The High Court in London has ruled that Britain's policy of removing the right for asylum seekers to challenge trafficking decisions was unlawful. This policy change, intended to prevent trafficking claims from halting deportations, was introduced following legal challenges to a UK-France agreement. The Home Office plans to appeal.
London's High Court has declared Britain's removal of asylum seekers' right to contest trafficking decision rejections as unlawful, marking a significant legal setback for the government. The policy, altered last year by the Home Office, aimed to prevent trafficking claims from obstructing deportations under a bilateral agreement with France.
The ruling comes in response to challenges from five asylum seekers who faced deportation. According to Judge Clive Sheldon, the changes unlawfully denied asylum seekers the ability to present substantial evidence in trafficking cases. The Home Office has expressed its intention to appeal.
The case has intensified debates over Britain's immigration policies, drawing criticism for potentially undermining efforts to combat illegal migration. With the Labour government attempting to curb migration to counter the Reform UK party's stance, tensions around asylum seekers' treatment continue to mount.
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