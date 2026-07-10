Tensions Escalate as U.S. and Iran Open Talks After Gulf Tanker Attacks

Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday That Iran Had Asked To Continue Talks And The Us Had Agreed

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the resumption of talks with Iran following heightened tensions after recent attacks on Gulf tankers. Trump emphasized that a previous ceasefire was now void.

The talks, involving Qatari negotiators, focus on de-escalating the conflicts and addressing navigation rights in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping lane.

Despite efforts to resolve the situation, global oil supplies remain disrupted, highlighting the delicate balance of interim peace agreements in the region.