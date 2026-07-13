West Bengal Enacts Stringent Law to Tackle Political Hooliganism

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday staunchly defended the recently enacted West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill. He claimed the legislation aims to address the persistent issues of hooliganism and intimidation predominantly by individuals with political ties. Ghosh stressed the new law will be strictly enforced.

Addressing the media, Ghosh emphasized that citizens of West Bengal have been exhausted by years of violence, often perpetrated by politically linked individuals. "We introduced this law to counteract the menace and ensure people feel secure," Ghosh stated, urging citizens to report incidents without fear.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) of fostering violence, asserting that similar laws exist in states like Maharashtra and Delhi. Adhikari reassured that the government's primary intent is to protect public safety rather than misuse the legislation.

The Bill, passed with significant support in the West Bengal Assembly, aims to bolster public safety and curtail organized anti-social activities. It provides for action against those inciting fear or threatening public order, covering illegal mining and unauthorized resource exploitation.

Notably, the Bill introduces measures for preventive detention, empowering District Magistrates and Police Commissioners to issue orders under specific circumstances. Detained individuals will be made aware of detention grounds and allowed to present their case, though authorities can withhold information crucial to public interest.

Provisions include repercussions for evading detention, like property action or court proclamations, underscoring the government's determination to fortify legal mechanisms against organized crime.