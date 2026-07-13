Iran Extends Coach Ghalenoei's Tenure Despite World Cup Setback

The Football Federation of Iran has renewed coach Amir Ghalenoei’s contract, backing him to lead Team Melli through the 2027 AFC Asian Cup despite their World Cup exit. Ghalenoei, in his second stint, aims to navigate challenges, including group-stage draws and external pressures, to secure continental success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:45 IST
Iran Extends Coach Ghalenoei's Tenure Despite World Cup Setback
Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has decided to extend the contract of head coach Amir Ghalenoei until the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Despite Iran's group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Ghalenoei is entrusted with leading Team Melli to continental glory. This extension, reported by Reuters, is reflective of the federation's faith in the coach's tactical prowess and future plans.

The Tehran Times quoted FFIRI president Mehdi Taj confirming, "Mr. Ghalenoei will remain the head coach of the national team. We have already received his plans for the AFC Asian Cup." Taj also mentioned that the national team's training camp is set to commence soon in preparation for the upcoming FIFA international window, marking a series of developmental initiatives for the national teams.

Ghalenoei’s renewed tenure comes after Iran narrowly missed the World Cup knockout rounds despite an unbeaten group-stage performance, which included draws against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. This World Cup campaign was marred by logistical challenges and the emotional burden on players representing a nation in turmoil. Stationed in Tijuana, Mexico, due to visa issues, the Iranian squad faced arduous cross-border travels for matches, intensifying their struggle. Yet, Ghalenoei, one of Iran's most seasoned coaches, remains focused on his mission at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, where Iran will compete in Group C against Syria, Kyrgyzstan, and China.

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