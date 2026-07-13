U.S. Forces Intensify Strikes Against Iran
The U.S. Central Command reported a new wave of precision strikes against Iran, targeting various military assets. These strikes involved U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, aerial drones, and sea drones, hitting Iranian air-defense systems, radar sites, missile capabilities, and more.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Central Command announced on Sunday that it had conducted another round of precision strikes against Iranian targets. This escalating military action saw U.S. forces aiming at Iranian air defense, radar, and missile systems among others.
In a strategic offensive, U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and sea drones were deployed to achieve specific military objectives in Iran. The targets included air-defense systems, coastal radar installations, and missile capabilities.
This operation marks a significant intensification in U.S. military actions against Iran, underscoring the use of sophisticated technology and strategic planning in defense operations.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Escalate in the Gulf as U.S. and Iran Exchange Strikes
-
Escalation in the Gulf: U.S. and Iran Exchange Intense Strikes
-
Escalation in the Gulf: A Renewed Cycle of Missile Strikes
-
U.S. Launches Strikes on Iranian Assets in Strait of Hormuz
-
Escalation in the Gulf: U.S. and Iran Trade Blows Over Strategic Waterway