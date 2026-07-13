U.S. Forces Intensify Strikes Against Iran

The U.S. Central Command announced on Sunday that it had conducted another round of precision strikes against Iranian targets. This escalating military action saw U.S. forces aiming at Iranian air defense, radar, and missile systems among others.

In a strategic offensive, U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and sea drones were deployed to achieve specific military objectives in Iran. The targets included air-defense systems, coastal radar installations, and missile capabilities.

This operation marks a significant intensification in U.S. military actions against Iran, underscoring the use of sophisticated technology and strategic planning in defense operations.