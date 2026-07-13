World Reacts: Divisive Reactions to Senator Graham's Sudden Passing
The world witnessed diverse reactions to the sudden demise of US Senator Lindsey Graham. Tehran broadcasters celebrated, while global leaders, including President Trump and PM Netanyahu, mourned the senator's loss. Iran's exiled crown prince remembered Graham as a steadfast ally of Iranians. Graham's passing was attributed to a sudden illness.
- Country:
- Iran
The death of veteran US Senator Lindsey Graham has sparked divergent reactions globally, with broadcasts in Tehran marking the occasion with celebratory tones. State-aligned platforms hailed his demise, referring to Graham as a 'war-mongering anti-Iran senator' now 'gone straight to hell.'
Meanwhile, Iran's former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, offered condolences, highlighting Graham as a 'steadfast ally of the Iranian people.' Graham, an ardent critic of Tehran's clerical establishment, was revered by many Iranians seeking reform.
International leaders joined in mourning, with President Trump honoring Graham as a 'great patriot,' and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lamenting the loss of a 'beloved friend.' Graham passed suddenly from a brief illness, with reports of cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill residence.
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