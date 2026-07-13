Escalating Tensions: Iran and US Exchanges Intensify with Strategic Strikes

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has announced that it executed missile and drone strikes on US military installations in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait. This action is part of an escalating 'eye-for-an-eye' operation, retaliating against recent US military strikes on Iranian soil, according to reports by Al Jazeera and the Iranian state-affiliated Nour News Agency.

The IRGC disclosed that the operation targeted Jordan's Prince Hassan Airbase, Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Airbase, and Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber airbases. These sites were chosen following 'enemy movements' observed over a two-day period. The strikes reportedly damaged various military assets, including fuel depots, ammunition storage facilities, and air defense systems.

Meanwhile, the United States, through its Central Command (CENTCOM), has ramped up offensive measures against Iranian military installations. Aimed at safeguarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, these precision strikes targeted air-defense systems, radar infrastructures, and other Iranian military assets. The operation marks a significant escalation in the region's tension, as both nations engage in military maneuvers to assert control over crucial maritime routes.