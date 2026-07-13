Escalating Tensions: Iran and US Exchanges Intensify with Strategic Strikes

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims attacks on US bases in response to American military actions. The targeted strikes in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait form part of a retaliatory operation amid heightened tensions over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command responds with precision assaults on Iranian military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:42 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran and US Exchanges Intensify with Strategic Strikes
Representative image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has announced that it executed missile and drone strikes on US military installations in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait. This action is part of an escalating 'eye-for-an-eye' operation, retaliating against recent US military strikes on Iranian soil, according to reports by Al Jazeera and the Iranian state-affiliated Nour News Agency.

The IRGC disclosed that the operation targeted Jordan's Prince Hassan Airbase, Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Airbase, and Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber airbases. These sites were chosen following 'enemy movements' observed over a two-day period. The strikes reportedly damaged various military assets, including fuel depots, ammunition storage facilities, and air defense systems.

Meanwhile, the United States, through its Central Command (CENTCOM), has ramped up offensive measures against Iranian military installations. Aimed at safeguarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, these precision strikes targeted air-defense systems, radar infrastructures, and other Iranian military assets. The operation marks a significant escalation in the region's tension, as both nations engage in military maneuvers to assert control over crucial maritime routes.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026