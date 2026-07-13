Sudden Passing of Sam Neill: Actor's Unexpected Demise at 78

Sam Neill, the acclaimed New Zealand actor renowned for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died suddenly at the age of 78. The actor had recently shared that he was cancer-free after battling stage-three blood cancer.

Neill's family released a statement highlighting the unexpected nature of his death, which occurred despite his recent recovery from cancer. 'The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free,' the statement posted on the actor's Instagram account noted.

Fans and peers alike mourn Neill's passing, recalling his illustrious career and contributions to the entertainment industry.