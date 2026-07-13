The AFC/M23 rebels in Congo have taken control of an Ebola outbreak to display their governance skills. Operating without coordination from the central government in Kinshasa, the rebels have managed to contain the outbreak within their territories with the assistance of Rwanda, according to various sources and official documents.

The rebels operate large parts of North and South Kivu provinces and have set up parallel administrative structures, independently handling the outbreak that emerged earlier this year. Official reports indicate a limited number of cases in rebel-held areas compared to ongoing transmission in government areas.

While AFC/M23 claims success, concerns arise over their long-term capacity. Resources have been insufficient, with Rwanda filling some gaps by providing medical supplies and personnel. Observers caution that any significant spike in cases could overwhelm the rebel-administered regions, complicating an already fragmented response effort.