Drones: The Unseen Disruptors of Global Energy Infrastructure

In a surprising turn, inexpensive drones are reshaping modern warfare, pinpointing the vulnerabilities in energy infrastructure across the globe. These unmanned aircraft, often bypassing conventional air defenses, have become formidable threats to vital installations such as oil refineries and power stations.

Iran's use of drones to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz alongside Ukraine's assaults on Russian infrastructure underscores the urgency for countries to devise robust countermeasures. NATO, acknowledging the challenges, is committing $40 billion over five years to enhance counter-drone capabilities, including training new operators.

Amid escalating tensions, Gulf countries are steadfastly building alternative pipeline routes to mitigate risks. Yet, every new piece of infrastructure potentially creates more targets, underscoring the ongoing tension between necessity and vulnerability in securing global energy supplies.